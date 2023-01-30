Dave Bautista gives up on getting to play Bane after final pitch to James Gunn

Dave Bautista says that despite his best efforts, he won't be playing Bane in James Gunn and Peter Saffran's new DC Universe.

"I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that," Bautista told Insider (opens in new tab)."I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that."

Gunn and Saffran have already made several changes to the future of DC, including canceling Wonder Woman 3 and ousting Henry Cavill as Superman. A new Superman man movie is being written, albeit with a much younger actor in mind. Jason Momoa also may be leaving his role as Aquaman to play Lobo, an anti-hero that has yet to be introduced to the DC Universe.

"Also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore," Bautista continued. "I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy."

Bautista, 54, played Drax in four Guardians of the Galaxy movies, including the Holiday Special. The action star can be seen next in a much different kind of film: M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming horror thriller Knock at the Cabin.

Knock at the Cabin is set to hit theaters on February 3. For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2023 and beyond.