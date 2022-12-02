Daredevil: Born Again adds Sopranos prequel actor Michael Gandolfini in major role

Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney Plus series starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, has added a new actor to its cast – Michael Gandolfini is the latest to join Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in the new Marvel TV show.

Details of Gandolfini's character are being kept under wraps, although Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that he will play an ambitious man from Staten Island named Liam. The new season will consist of 18 episodes, which will be written by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.

Cox's lawyer by day and vigilante by night first appeared in the Netflix series of the same name, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. He also starred in The Defenders spin-off alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Danny Rand (AKA Iron Fist). All four Defenders series were removed from Netflix and moved to Disney Plus earlier this year under the new title The Defenders Saga.

As for Gandolfini, he rose to prominence playing a younger version of his real-life father's character Tony Soprano in The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. He's also set to appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Disappointment Blvd., the next movie from Hereditary director Ari Aster.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released on Disney Plus in early 2024 as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting new TV shows coming your way this year and beyond.