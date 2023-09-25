Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 immortalizes the funniest glitch from the RPG's rocky launch

One of Cyberpunk 2077's earliest and most recognizable glitches has been preserved in its big 2.0 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 was in a rough state when it launched, as you might remember. In amongst the myriad weird glitches and bugs of CD Projekt Red's RPG was a T-pose glitch, which saw characters stand around with their arms raised in a perfect, default 'T' shape – sometimes atop vehicles, no less.

Now, nearly three years after launch, Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 has preserved the T-pose. It turns out that in a tutorial for melee brawling, your yellow-clad opponent can briefly enter the infamous pose, and at this point it's hard to say if this is an error, or a deliberate decision on CD Projekt Red's part.

Without a doubt the funniest glitch I've encountered in Cyberpunk 2077 since the 2.0 update.Sound effects added for comedic effect pic.twitter.com/cO8R523SsVSeptember 23, 2023 See more

These posts do attest to how rare the T-pose glitch is in Cyberpunk 2077 these days. The RPG is a million miles away from where it was at launch in 2020, with a pretty substantial number of patches having fixed things like textures, crashes, progression-blocking bugs, and many more issues.

In fact, Cyberpunk 2077 devs recently got candid about the game's comeback. "When you're very high, the fall is very painful," quest director Paweł Sasko said in a new documentary. "I think after Witcher 3, we just didn't clean up internally to the degree we thought we had at the time," level design lead Miles Tost added. Other leads gave equally honest views as to why Cyberpunk 2077 launched in such a messy state.

It's been a long road for CD Projekt Red's developers, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the end of the road. Read our complete Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review to see what we made of the final major add-on for the RPG.

