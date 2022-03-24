Cyberpunk 2077 has a Steam Deck setting - but it seems a little broken right now

Cyberpunk 2077 has a dedicated Steam Deck setting, but it's not working as intended.

A new report from Gaming On Linux takes a deep dive into the new settings for Cyberpunk 2077, breaking down how the action-RPG actually performs on the handheld device. For a start, the outlet notices that the "Steam Deck" settings for Cyberpunk 2077 are the exact same as the "Ultra" settings on PC, and will default back to Ultra settings if you reload the game with the Steam Deck settings selected.

Specifically though, the Steam Deck settings for Cyberpunk 2077 actually produce a subpar performance of under 30 frames per second. In short, Gaming On Linux recommends steering well clear of the supposed Steam Deck settings for Cyberpunk 2077, as the mode clearly isn't working as intended and giving the performance users would no doubt be hoping for.

It's a disappointment for sure, but it's hopefully something that developer CD Projekt Red will pick up on and fix sooner rather than later. The developer has been steadily improving Cyberpunk 2077's performance across both console and PC platforms since it first launched back in late 2020, implementing multiple patches and updates between now and then. Therefore, it's highly likely the developer will remedy these issues in the near future.

