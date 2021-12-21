Cyberpunk 2077 gets a working metro with this great mod

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod puts rideable trains in Night City.

As first reported by Destructoid, the new mod over at NexusMods offers a functioning public transit system for Cyberpunk 2077. With this installed, you can wait for a train to arrive at any one of the stations around Night City, and hop on board, with text near the bottom of the screen displaying where you're headed to next.

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 already features a fast travel system, but not one that's intertwined with Night City itself like this. The standard fast travel system simply has you teleporting from point A to B, whereas this mod lets you take in the sights of Night City as the train rides the monorail over the city, and you can even switch seats while you're at it.

This is undoubtedly one of the more impressive mods we've seen from the Cyberpunk 2077 community, since CD Projekt Red's game launched just over a year ago. Another standout community creation added wall running back into the game after the developer cut the original feature, while another mod simply let you shag Keanu Reeves a lot.

Perhaps we could see the community implement police chases into Cyberpunk 2077 next. The game's director explained in a recent interview that police chases were cut due to time and technical limitations, and now police simply appear out of thin air in the final game. This is a feature that hasn't always gone down overly well with Cyberpunk 2077 players, but for the modding community, it's an understandably massive ask.

