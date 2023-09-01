Cyberpunk 2077 dev clarifies what's free in 2.0 and what's paywalled in Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077's dev has clarified what's actually included in the paid expansion, and what's coming for free as part of update 2.0.

The RPG will see two major events later this month: Phantom Liberty, the long-awaited and paid-for expansion, and update 2.0, the free patch that plans to overhaul vast areas of the RPG. Now, CD Projekt Red has clarified which features are included in the free update, and which players will have to shell out for as part of the expansion.

Check out this handy infographic about the main features coming to #Cyberpunk2077 together with the #PhantomLiberty expansion — and the ones that will be added to the game in the free Update 2.0!

In short, the free 2.0 update boasts redesigned Skill Trees, the revamped Cyberware and capacity systems, new vehicle combat and car chases, significant AI improvements, and the new police system. It'll also offer an overhauled UI to give Cyberpunk 2077 a fresh coat of paint, as well as some brand new radio stations to tune into while you're out and about.

Phantom Liberty, meanwhile, obviously boasts the new district of Dogtown, as well as the new story missions of the DLC. It'll also contain new vehicles and dynamic missions throughout Night City, the brand new Relic skill tree with accompanying abilities, over 100 new items including weapons and Cyberware, a vehicle missile launcher, and a level cap increase to 60.

This probably goes a long way to help clear up confusion about which features are included in which package. I actually assumed the new dynamic events would be bundled into patch 2.0 for free, and it's a bit of a shame to see that the feature and the level cap increase to 60 will effectively be put behind a paywall.

Despite all this, we still don't have a release date for patch 2.0. We know that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be here on September 26, exclusively for PC and new-gen consoles, but CD Projekt Red still hasn't said if patch 2.0 will arrive alongside the expansion, or before.

