Cyber Monday Pokemon deals 2022 - get ready for the offers

The Cyber Monday Pokemon deals aren't too far away, so it's time to start thinking about how to take advantage of all the savings that'll be on offer - a ton of discounts will be available on the likes of Nintendo Switch games, plushies, toys, and more.

Judging by last year, the 2022 Cyber Monday Pokemon deals won't stick around for long so an action-plan isn't a bad idea. Plus, with Christmas being just around the corner, it's the ideal time to finish shopping for any gifts for gamers nice and early.

That's why we've listed our top tips and suggestions below, including which retailers to prioritize for the best Cyber Monday Pokemon deals. Closer to the time, we'll also start listing any active savings as and when they appear. Let's get to it, shall we?

Cyber Monday Pokemon deals - FAQs

When will the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals start? This year's Cyber Monday Pokemon deals are due to kick off on November 28 (it's always the Monday after Black Friday). However, it won't be taking place across just one day. The offers begin as soon as the Black Friday Pokemon deals end, and they usually run through to the end of November... if not early December, in some cases.

Cyber Monday Pokemon deals - what to expect

It can be tricky to know where you should start during sales like this; there's always a lot of choice. However, the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals tend to emphasise merch, toys, and plushies each year.

The official Pikachu plush (opens in new tab) is a good case in point. It usually drops to its what is very nearly its lowest price ($13, down from $20) every November. Similarly, we saw everything from Bulbusaur to Eevee evolution soft toys fall in price last year. As such, they're definitely worth prioritizing when the offers kick off in 2022.

Video games sometimes get a discount during Cyber Monday as well. Because Sword and Shield (not to mention Arceus, or the remakes of Ruby and Sapphire) have been out for a little while now, they're prime candidates for a reduction. If you've not tried them yet, November could be your best chance. Similarly, New Pokemon Snap (opens in new tab) is also one to watch during the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals. It came out back in April 2021, so we wouldn't be surprised to see it drop in cost during the sales event.

What about Scarlet and Violet, then? These will have only just launched as of the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals 2022, so a significant reduction is unlikely. However, it's not impossible. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if it was slashed by a small amount.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Pokemon deals

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Sword | $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Save $10 - If you were still hoping to jump straight into one of the mode recent Pokemon adventures, you could make a great saving on Pokemon Sword. The Shield version was also up for grabs with the same saving.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Pikachu with Santa Hat Plush | $39.99 $31.99 at GameStop

Save $8 - Nothing will get you into the festive spirit quite like a very happy-looking Pikachu wearing a little Santa hat. As a GameStop exclusive, this cuddly Christmas Pikachu was on offer as part of the site's plushie discounts.

(opens in new tab) Eevee 3-pack plush collection (Sylveon, Glaceon, Leafeon) | $34.99 $27.99 at GameStop

Save $7 - As a GameStop exclusive set of plushies, you could pick up three cuddly Eevee evolutions for less during last year's Cyber Monday Pokemon deals. With Slyveon, Glaceon, and Leafon bundled together, this would have made a great gift for any Eevee fan out there.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Bulbasaur Plush 24" | $49.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - The soft, cuddly Grass-type Pokemon was here to bring joy to any Bulbasaur fan out there last Cyber Monday. With a $10 saving on the standard price tag, you could adopt this wonderful Pokemon for less.



(opens in new tab) Mega Construx Pokemon Trainer Team Challenge Figure Building Set | $39.99 $33.99 at Walmart

Save $6 - If you were looking for a great toy set for the Pokemon fan in your life, the Contrux Trainer Team Challenge boxset was on sale at just the right moment last year. With a stadium backdrop and six poseable figures you can build, you could stage your own Pokemon battles.



(opens in new tab) PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pikachu Neon | $54.99 $49.50 at Amazon

Save $5 - If you were after a controller that offered up a great alternative to the Switch Joy-Cons, this enhanced wireless controller was just the ticket. Featuring an eye-catching Pikachu design in neon colors, it also has an internal rechargeable battery.

Want more opportunities to save money? Be sure not to miss the upcoming Cyber Monday gaming deals, Cyber Monday board game deals, and Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals.