Cyber Monday Pokemon deals 2021 - here's what to expect from this year's sale

Because Cyber Monday Pokemon deals come just a few days after Black Friday has wrapped up, we're expecting them to be your last chance to get some good offers before they vanish into the ether (not unlike Pokemon in a link cable that was unexpectedly disconnected mid-trade).

Generally speaking, there's something for everyone during the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals; toys, merchandise, clothes, cards, and video games usually see healthy discounts throughout the event. That means it's the perfect time to buy any gifts (or presents for yourself, for that matter) ahead of the Holiday season.

To get you prepared for the savings extravaganza, we've put together advice on all the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals we're expecting in 2021. Want to know when the offers start? Eager to know where the best reductions can be found? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Cyber Monday Pokemon deals - everything you need to know

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When will the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals start? This year's Cyber Monday Pokemon deals are slated for November 29. This is just a couple of days after Black Friday on November 26. However, that doesn't mean the offers will be limited to Monday itself. Retailers normally switch to Cyber Monday mode as soon Saturday rolls around, so you're looking at a whole weekend of offers before the 29th even arrives. Similarly, Cyber Monday often stretches into the following week.

What will the best Cyber Monday Pokemon deals be? It can be tricky to know where you should start during sales like this; there's always a lot of choice. However, the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals tend to emphasise merch, toys, and plushies each year. The official Pikachu plush is a good case in point. It usually drops to its what is very nearly its lowest price ($13, down from $20) every November.

(Image credit: MEGA / The Pokemon Company)

Video games sometimes get a discount during Cyber Monday as well. Because Sword and Shield have been out for a little while now, they're prime candidates for a reduction - if you've not tried them yet, November could be your best chance. Similarly, New Pokemon Snap is also one to watch during the Cyber Monday Pokemon deals. It came out back in April 2021, so we wouldn't be surprised to see it drop in cost during the sales event.

Today's best deals

You don't need to wait until Cyber Monday Pokemon deals begin to take advantage of a price cut; there are a few available right now. We've rounded up a couple of offers below, and they're regularly updated by our price-matching software.

