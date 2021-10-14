Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals 2021 - what to look out for this year

Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals are on the horizon, so what should you be on the lookout for this year? Although the event is better known for discounts on tech (as seen in the Cyber Monday laptop deals), there are usually good offers to be had when it comes to the Trading Card Game as well. With that in mind, we've got some tips on how to make the most of the 2021 sale no matter whether you're a beginner or a veteran.

We've also rounded up advice on the best places to look for a discount when the Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals get started. That's because you'll need to act fast in your hunt for a bargain; Pokemon card discounts are rare at the best of times, so any reductions will be snatched up quickly (especially because these offers are likely to be made up of leftovers from Black Friday).

Considering the pandemonium of early 2021, being prepared isn't a bad idea either. Remember when scalpers - unscrupulous folk that buy products to resell at an absurd mark-up - fought over new cards this May? Although we're hopeful there won't be a repeat during the Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals (the next expansion, Fusion Strike, will have arrived a few weeks beforehand), it's certainly an advert for making sure you're organised if nothing else.

Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals - what to expect

When will the Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals start? Cyber Monday 2021 officially kicks off on November 29, but it will probably begin a bit earlier than that. Indeed, retailers tend to swap their Black Friday offers into Cyber Monday mode as soon as the weekend arrives. That means you might see Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals as early as Saturday, November 27. Because this is the tail-end of the year's busiest sale, it's not unreasonable to assume that the Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals will continue for a few days afterward as well. Cyber Monday Lego deals have been known to stretch into December, for example, so don't be surprised if Pokemon card offers do the same thing.

What will the best Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals be? Boxsets usually get the lion's share of savings during any sale; in fact, you don't tend to see individual blisters being reduced in most Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals (GameStop was one of the exceptions last year, as it offered a very generous discount on a second product if you bought any Pokemon cards during Black Friday). As such, keep an eye on the larger packs when the sale begins.

Just don't get your hopes up too much. The Trading Card Game rarely sees a big discount at the best of times (it's one of the best card games and knows it, after all), so we shouldn't expect truly massive savings in the Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals. However, this also means that any reduction is a big deal and is worth considering. A small saving is probably the most we can expect, but it's better than nothing.

Pokemon Battle Academy is one of the few boxsets not to follow this rule. The starter set is always being reduced, and we don't expect that to change during Cyber Monday. Keep an eye on it this November if you're a newcomer to the game.

Today's best Pokemon card deals

There's no need to wait until Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals arrive to save money; you can get some discounts right now on starter sets like Pokemon Battle Academy. We've listed the latest price cuts below.

