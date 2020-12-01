Grab a 20% off Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deal from Verizon

The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is quite a bit more expensive than its predecessor, which is why a Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deal is quite the score. Thankfully, Verizon is currently cutting over $20 off the $129.99 RRP for the latest Pencil. Just add the Pencil to your basket to take advantage of this Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deal.

Apple's dedicated iPad stylus / creativity tool has had quite the upgrade (not just in price) for the second generation. The biggest change is the design, this second-gen Pencil comes with a flat edge, which not only stops your expensive electric lead rolling away, but also means it can magnetically attach to compatible iPads for charging and storage. That inductive charging is another great feature, and means you don't have to precariously dangle your Apple Pencil from out of your iPad lightning port to charge it.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) | $129.99 $103.99 at Verizon

The latest generation iPad Apple Pencil is currently being offered at a discount from Verizon when you add it to basket. View Deal

Not quite the Cyber Monday gaming deals you were expecting, but a bargain nonetheless - especially as your iPad offers up the best Apple Arcade games alongside all the great other stuff Apple's range of tablets are capable of. Elsewhere, you'll find our picks of the Cyber Monday deals across multiple categories, so there's bound to be a bargain for you.