Laura Kinney: Wolverine will take the hero formerly known as X-23 to "the darkest corners of the Marvel universe"

Laura Kinney AKA Wolverine AKA X-23 just made her big cinematic return in Deadpool and Wolverine, and now she's taking the spotlight in her own ongoing comic series.

As announced at the Women of Marvel panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego, the new series, titled Laura Kinney: Wolverine, will be written by Erica Shultz, who previously wrote the X-23: Deadly Genesis limited series. She'll be joined by artist Giada Belviso, recently of the Jackpot & Black Cat limited series.

In Laura Kinney: Wolverine, she'll go into the "darkest corners of the Marvel Universe…to defend mutants who can't defend themselves." This speaks directly to Laura's background as a genetically engineered child assassin who was held captive and forced to kill before joining the X-Men.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"MISSIONS SO DIRE WOLVERINE MUST GO IT ALONE! Wolverine takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! Laura Kinney was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23," reads Marvel's announcement of Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1. "She's long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, Wolverine takes it upon herself to right these wrongs—no matter who stands in her way! Join Wolverine as she embarks on missions abroad, ready to bring the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!"

"Her violent methods and unstoppable determination make her a one-mutant army, striking fear in those that take advantage of her kind. But as her reputation grows and more mutants in need turn to her, she may just find herself a target herself…" it concludes. "Following the fall of Krakoa, mutants are hated, feared, mistrusted, and manipulated more than ever. Their only hope is LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE!"

Laura is also currently co-starring in NYX, which centers on a group of young mutants, including Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, who come together to find community New York City.

"We want to show you all different sides of Laura. There will be laughing and crying," says Schultz. "Laura has dealt with a lot, and when she's met her other clones, she's asked herself 'Is that the person I'm supposed to be? Am I fated to be that person? Should I take my own path, or end up like Logan?' She decides to forge her own path. This will be her solo adventure."

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 goes on sale December 11 with a cover by Elena Casagrande, seen above.

Marvel also recently announced a new Psylocke solo title at Comic-Con.