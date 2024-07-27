Psylocke goes full ninja in her own "dark, emotional" solo X-Men title

Psylocke has one of the most complicated histories of any of the X-Men (which is really saying something) but everyone's favorite psychic ninja will slash herself a new path in her own ongoing title launching later this year, as announced at Marvel's X-Men: From the Ashes panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Written by Alyssa Wong with art by Vincenzo Carratù, the new Psylocke comic will take the ninja assassin Kwannon, who once shared a body with Betsy Braddock and is now her own woman again, into missions too deadly and dangerous for her fellow mutants in the current X-Men core ongoing title.

Though Marvel hasn't revealed all the details just yet, we know that Psylocke will go up against the ninjas of the Hand who trained her to be an assassin, and a new villain known as the Taxonomist. But she won't be all alone, she'll have her paramour, the mutant tracker known as Greycrow, by her side.

Here's a gallery of covers for Psylocke #1 by Mahmud Asrar, Rickie Yagawa, Artgerm, and Hicham Habchi:

"SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone," reads Marvel's official description of Psylocke #1. "When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-Men, join Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control!"

As we said, Psylocke's history is somewhat convoluted. The original Psylocke was Betsy Braddock, who merged with the ninja assassin Kwannon. The pair were later separated into two people once again, with Kwannon taking on the Psylocke name as Betsy has become the current Captain Britain.

"Everything in her history points her to the path of a villain. Her background is so full of tragedy - so why does she choose to be a hero?" writer Alyssa Wong explains. "This is a dark emotional character story. But it will also be a ton of fun as well. I'm excited to do something super dark"

Psylocke #1 goes on sale in November.

