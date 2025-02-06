Juggernaut meets his maker as the X-Men arrive to fight Cyttorak in Amazing Spider-Man #67

Peter Parker is staring death in the face once again. Having taken on the mission assigned to him by Doctor Doom, Spider-Man has been battling the eight Scions of Cyttorak, one after another – and usually dying in the process. In next week's Amazing Spider-Man #67, however, help is on hand in the form of the X-Men, with one surprising character especially eager to stomp evil in the face.

We have an exclusive preview of the new issue, from the team of writer Justina Ireland, penciller and inker Andrea Broccardo, inker Scott Hanna, and colorist Hanna Marcio Menyz. In the preview Cyclops, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, and Psylocke all arrive on the scene, along with Juggernaut, who is keen to bring the pain to the deity who was responsible for his super strength in the first place. Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) The X-Men arrive on this selection of pages from The Amazing Spider-Man #67. (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads: "THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! With his patron, Cyttorak, attacking the world, Juggernaut won't just sit aside. But he's not a solo act... THE X-MEN GET INVOLVED TO HELP SPIDER-MAN SAVE THE WORLD!"

The current run of Amazing Spider-Man is rapidly approaching its conclusion with a new #1 launching in April. Joe Kelly will remain in place as the series' main writer, and will be joined by the legendary artist John Romita Jr. Marvel has also already teased the arrival of a major new big bad named Hellgate.

Amazing Spider-Man #67 is published by Marvel Comics on February 12.

