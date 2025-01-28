Amazing Spider-Man #1 will introduce major new Marvel villain Hellgate, Peter Parker's "greatest challenge in the new era"

Amazing Spider-Man is inching towards the end of an era, with the current run wrapping up with March 26's #70 and a brand new #1 launching the following month. While Joe Kelly is remaining in place as the series' writer, he will be joined by artists Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr. for the next stage of Peter Parker's ongoing adventures. But a new series also needs new villains, and that's exactly what Marvel is now teasing...

Enter Hellgate! This intimidating figure is being described as "Spider-Man's greatest challenge in the new era" and will "significantly impact the course of Peter Parker's life – both in and out of the suit!" In fact, the character has already been teased, appearing briefly in this month's Amazing Spider-Man #65, in an ominous page that seemed to hint at the possible deaths of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Boy.

Hellgate will make his full debut in April's new #1, with his origin, identity, and missions planned to be revealed across the new series first year. Here's John Romita Jr.'s character design sheet for the villain, plus a page of pencilled artwork from the forthcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1.

Image 1 of 2 John Romita Jr's character design sheet for Hellgate. (Image credit: DC) John Romita Jr's pencils for Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #1. (Image credit: DC)

So what else do we know about the relaunched comic so far? Well, expect it to be more of a continuation of the current series than a hard reboot. "Even though this is a new #1, I don't think of it as a 'restart' per se," Kelly told Polygon, which first revealed the new series. That's not too surprising, given that Kelly only came onboard Amazing Spider-Man with November 2024's #61, following in the footsteps of previous writer Zeb Wells. Now that he's established, Kelly says, "I feel a drive to take bold, unexpected swings in order to see how Spider-Man deals with Marvel-sized curve balls. Pressure makes diamonds."

An ominous page from Amazing Spider-Man #65 teasing Hellgate's arrival. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's what Marvel's April solicitations copy has to say about the upcoming issue:

"The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway?"

Amazing Spider-Man #1 is published by Marvel Comics on April 9.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.