Peter Parker must face the unbearable truth as The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man continues
Take an early look inside next week's issue of Amazing Spider-Man
The current run of Amazing Spider-Man is drawing closer to its conclusion, with a relaunch and a new #1 confirmed for April. Before then, however, Peter Parker must continue the life or death (mostly death) mission assigned to him by Doctor Doom. Bearing shiny new armor that gives him access to the mystical arts, Spidey has been appointed as Earth's new champion in the Covenant of Cyttorak, which means taking on and defeating a host of scions to save the world. The only trouble is that means he will have to die. A lot.
Amazing Spider-Man #65 is the fifth instalment of 'The '8 Deaths of Spider-Man' arc and is written by Joe Kelly, drawn by Cafu, with coloring by Frank D'Armata, and lettering by Joe Caramagna. We've got an exclusive preview of the new issue which sees Peter come face-to-face with his next opponent. You can check it out in the gallery below (though please note that the final two pages read in landscape format, so you may need to flick back and forth between them.)
Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue hints at some of the tribulations the webhead will encounter in the issue.
"THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?"
Amazing Spider-Man #65 is published by Marvel Comics on January 8. It's followed on January 15 by the cryptically titled special issue The Amazing Spider-Man #65.DEATHS.
