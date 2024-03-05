The Batman's Colin Farrell tries to solve a mysterious missing persons case in first trailer for new Apple TV Plus sci-fi crime thriller

The first trailer for Sugar has arrived – and Colin Farrell is on the case.

Farrell stars as John Sugar, a Los Angeles-based Private Investigator tasked with solving the disappearance of a woman named Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of Hollywood producer Johnathan Siegel. The case takes him on a deep dark path – in which hidden truths are uncovered. Rather than just a contemporary hard-boiled detective noir, the crime thriller is blended with science fiction – and it looks like we're in for a whacky and weird time.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, John, dealing with his own personal demons, agrees to take on a missing persons case – only to quickly realize that he's being watched.

The eight-episode limited series was conceived by I Am Legend screenwriter Mark Protosevich and directed by Fernando Meirelles, Protosevich, Donald Joh (Snowpiercer), David Rosen, and Breaking Bad writer Sam Catlin. Sugar was first announced in 2021, with Apple TV Plus winning the rights to the show after a multi-studio bidding war.

The cast includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ruby, Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackey, Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel, Alex Hernandez as Kenny, James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel, Nate Corddry as David Siegel, Lindsay Pulsipher, Anna Gunn, Sydney Chandler, Miguel Sandoval, Elizabeth Anweis, Jason Butler Harner, Massi Furlan, and Adrian Martinez.

Sugar is set to hit Apple TV Plus, with all eight episodes in tow, on April 5, 2024. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.