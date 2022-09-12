Cobra Kai creators give season 6 update – but say "nothing" has been filmed

Given how quickly Cobra Kai season 5 hit Netflix after the arrival of the show's fourth season, fans may be expecting cameras to start rolling on Cobra Kai season 6 pretty soon. However, despite recent reports to the contrary, show co-creator Jon Hurwitz tells us that nothing has yet been filmed for a sixth season.

"We have filmed nothing that’s in season six. There may have been some things filmed in season five that got cut out of the season. Some of those character or story moments may appear in a future season" Hurwitz tells us. "But there were no actual scenes filmed for season six."

Executive producer and co-creator Hayden Schlossberg adds: "There’s no official response to that right now, except we have lots of ideas. There’s time and places to make official things, we’re not at that place right now."

While a sixth season may not be officially greenlit, that hasn’t stopped the Netflix show’s creators from brainstorming ideas for any future stories – with an eye to taking things to the "next level."

"It’s always starting from a place of: how do we take it to the next level while staying true to the original movie?" Schlossberg says. "I use the Rocky movies as a comparison – there’s always some new angle, something that feels bigger, or going back to the roots of what it is. But you know what you’re gonna get: you’re gonna get awesome montages, Johnny being amazing, and the soap opera has some really big moments still to come."

