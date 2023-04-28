We had to read this a few times just to make sure it was correct: Winnie the Pooh’s Christopher Robin is getting his own R-Rated show.

Variety (opens in new tab) reports that the series – which is being co-produced by John Wick 4 actor Shamier Anderson’s Bay Mills Studios – is a ‘live-action/animation hybrid series’. It features Christopher Robin as a ‘disillusioned New Yorker’, and it only gets weirder from there.

The synopsis reads: "Christopher Robin is a disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres."

"This project takes everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh and creates something completely fresh and undeniably funny," Anderson and producing partner Stephan James said.

In the original series of books by A.A. Milne, Christopher Robin – based on the author’s real son – befriended the animals of Hundred Acre Wood, including Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore. A live-action Disney movie, starring Ewan McGregor as an adult version of Christopher Robin, was released in 2018.

This isn’t the first warped take on Milne’s colorful cast of talking animals, however. Since Winnie the Pooh’s copyright expired in January 2022, Blood and Honey, a horror movie reimagining the creatures as terrifying, feral murderers, was released to commercial success.

No casting or release date info has yet been revealed for Christopher Robin. In the meantime, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.