A new, terrifying Winnie the Pooh movie is taking the internet by storm

The trailer for horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is here – and it's quite a doozy.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, starts off with an adult Christopher Robin and a gal pal taking a trip to what's left of the Hundred Acre Wood to find his childhood friends Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyore – only to discover that Eeyore is dead and Pooh and Piglet are pissed. The once cute and cuddly creatures are so pissed, in fact, that they go on a murder rampage that causes them to hunt a group of girls on holiday at a remote cabin in the woods. It hits nearly every slasher film cliche in just under two minutes, and then ends with Pooh and Piglet pouring what appears to be blood and honey into a fire.

Our pal Tigger is noticeably absent from this film as Disney still owns the character rights, and there's no Rabbit, Kanga, or Roo, either.

According to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, it's Christopher Robin's decision to go away to college that causes Pooh and Piglet to take a turn for the worst.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield told Variety (opens in new tab). “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Money took just 10 days to shoot, and a release date is TBD.

