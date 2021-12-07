Chris Hemsworth will play Thor for as long as Marvel wants, but thinks enthusiasm could be "waning"

Chris Hemsworth has talked about his future as Thor in the MCU.

"How many Spider-Mans has [Tom Holland] done? He's a little behind me," Hemsworth told The Today Show, when asked if he'd continue in the MCU like Holland. "I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors, so, maybe. As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up. But I feel like there might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going."

Hemsworth has played his Marvel character in three solo movies, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok, and has appeared in The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame, with a voice role in What If…? His next appearance will be in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi.

Holland, meanwhile, will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and will reportedly be returning for another trilogy of Spidey movies – though Sony insiders have played down the news.

Hemsworth will also be reprising his role as Tyler Rake in the upcoming Extraction 2, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and will appear in Mad Max prequel Furiosa, too.

The MCU, meanwhile, continues on Disney Plus with Hawkeye, which is currently releasing weekly. It will be followed on the big screen by No Way Home this December 17 in the US, and December 15 in the UK. Thor: Love and Thunder releases July 8, 2022.

