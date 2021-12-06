Filming begins on Extraction 2 as Chris Hemsworth shares "very, very cold" video from Prague

Chris Hemsworth has shared a video from his first day filming Extraction 2, the sequel to the hit Netflix actioner.

Hemsworth appeared in the video posted on the Russo brothers' Instagram account with director Sam Hargrave beside him, which reveals that filming on the sequel has now begun in Prague, Czech Republic. "Two things are different from the last film," the actor says. "One: very very cold. Two: I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned."

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) A photo posted by on

Based on the Russos’ graphic novel Ciudad, the first movie followed Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary tasked with protecting the son of an international crime boss. It was hugely popular and was reportedly watched by 90 million households within its first month on Netflix back in 2020.

Things ended on an ambiguous note for Rake, though, with the character presumed dead. However, Hemsworth showed up during Netflix's Tudum fan event back in September to confirm that #RakeLives with a teaser showing the aftermath of his "death".

There could be a whole Extraction cinematic universe in the works, too, producer and screenwriter Joe Russo revealed last year in an interview with Collider . "We are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters."