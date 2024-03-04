Chris Evans says if superhero movies were easy to make, there'd be more good ones

Chris Evans has shared his thoughts on superhero films.

The actor played Captain America in the MCU and, before that, was Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

As reported by LaughingPlace.com (H/T Collider), Evans said at Emerald City Comic Con that superhero films don't get the credit they're due, considering the circumstances of their production.

"Comic book movies in general, for whatever reason, don't always get the credit that I think they deserve," Evans said. "I think they're these big, giant movies, there's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But I think the empirical evidence is in: they're not easy to make. If it was easier, there'd be a lot more good ones."

He added: "I'm not throwing shade! I've been a part of a few that missed. It happens! Making a movie is tough. It's tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn't make it easier. The Russo brothers have really done some great work. I don't want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalog, but some of them are phenomenal, just really objectively, independently great movies, and I think they deserve a little more credit."

Earlier at #ECCC, @Marvel superstar #ChrisEvans said he doesn’t believe comic book movies get the credit they deserve as films, saying “if it was easy, there’d be a lot more good ones - not trying to throw shade” adding some #marvel projects are “objectively phenomenal films” pic.twitter.com/5d2yJTuYVsMarch 2, 2024 See more

The superhero fatigue debate has been raging for some time, with dwindling box office returns and a waning cultural impact commonly pointed to as evidence that we're all growing tired of cinematic universes. That remains to be seen for sure, however, with this year bringing Deadpool 3, as well as the launch of the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters with animated Max show Creature Commandos.

Next year, the likes of Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Superman – previously titled Superman: Legacy – will be released, too. Fantastic Four and Superman in particular are titles with a lot of excitement surrounding them already, so it might be premature to count superhero movies out just yet.

Recently, Madame Web was released to negative critical and commercial reception. The Sony superhero film currently stands at just 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. This year also brings Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 from the Sony superhero-verse.

Next up for the MCU is Deadpool 3, which arrives this July 26. You can keep up to date with the MCU with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.