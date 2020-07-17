Check out the eerie first teaser trailer for Child's Play spin-off series Chucky

Back in January, SYFY ordered the Child’s Play TV show spin-ff Chucky to series. With the release of its first teaser, we learn that the show will also air on USA Network alongside SYFY. The short teaser announced this with the text, “An evil too great to play on just one network.”

We don’t learn much else from the trailer, but it fits in perfectly with the atmosphere we’ve come to expect from the killer doll and his previous movies. We get a look at a dark, ransacked Toyland store, and the shadowy figure of our favourite red-head near the entrance – knife in hand, of course.

Original franchise creator Don Mancini is serving as writer and showrunner and will also direct the first episode, so Chucky is firmly in safe hands. SYFY described the show upon its announcement: "A vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."