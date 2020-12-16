Cheap gaming PC deals: upgrade your PC gaming setup today

Cheap gaming PC deals present one of the best potential purchases in the gaming tech world. Whether you're looking to upgrade from your existing setup or make your first moves into the world of PC gaming, then there's no better starting point than a cheap gaming PC deal. There's a particular focus on pre-built PCs at the moment - particularly given the scarcity of the brand new graphics card and processors we are seeing - with plenty of ready to run machines from retailers and builders set to make excellent cheap gaming PC deals. You can avoid the additional stress of labor and research required to build your own by going with a pre-made computer – this usually means you'll pay a bit more for the service of a build, but then you often get a warranty too for peace of mind.

Cheap gaming PC retailers:

US: Best Buy | Dell | Amazon | Walmart | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama

UK: Amazon UK | Currys | Overclockers UK | LaptopsDirect | Argos

With a whole host of new graphics cards launching this year, we are seeing some still-excellent if slightly older machines get their prices discounted, and also a range of new PCs built with those new graphics cards among the cheap gaming PC deals being your best option to get one this year. Whatever you're into though, we're compiling deals on everything from budget-friendly starters to future-proof investments.

Typically, you can't find even an entry-level gaming PC for the same price as a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but the cheap gaming PC deals are bridging that gap. Of course, if you're looking for something to rival the hot-in-demand RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, or maybe the AMD RX 6800, we've also seen a few deals on high-end rigs that are going for less than usual.

With the release of the aforementioned 30-series graphics cards, and AMD's new Big Navi GPUs to throw into the mix too, we might see the beginning of some truly historically low prices on pre-built machines that have got the 'older' cards and components in them. Machines with 2070s or 2080s, or even this year's 5600XT graphics cards, might offer the best bang for buck cheap gaming PC deals given the quality they still offer.

Another point to factor in this year will be the sheer number of folks shifting to more home-working environments. Retailers and PC builders will be acutely aware of this and as a result will try and offer cost-effective ways that cover shoppers for both work and play in one fancy solution, enabling you to have one do-it-all machine, all without having to spend thousands and thousands.

We'll be updating this page regularly, so you might even find one of the best gaming PCs - like the ASUS ROG GA15 that I use in my setup - here eventually too. And remember: the one true beauty about gaming PCs is that you can upgrade them down the line meaning compromises are easier to make, and what you see on the specs list isn't really the true limit of a PC's potential.

And don't forget: give the best antivirus software a look just to make sure your brand new gaming PC is well protected. And if you prefer your gaming machine portable, then fear not, as there are plenty of cheap gaming laptop deals too.

Cheap gaming PC deals - US

Dell G5 | Intel 10th-gen CPUs | up to Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 8-64GB RAM | up to 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD combos | from $685.99 at Dell

ALthough they live in the shadow of Dell's Alienware machines, the G series desktops are great little gaming beasts. From budget models to powerful gaming PCs, they offer everything performance-wise and often without breaking the bank.

Alienware R11 series | Intel 10th-gen CPUs | GTX 1650 Super - RTX 2080Ti | AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 8-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $989.79 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.

HP Omen GT13 | Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $949.99 at Best Buy

From a recognized range of reliable and solid gaming PCs this Omen model is a well-balanced build. It's probably one of the best off-the-shelf, non-ray-tracing PCs you can find right now.

ABS Master Gaming | Intel i5-10400 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,099.99 $999.99 at Newegg

A solid ray-tracing build, this. Everything component-wise evens out and complements one another, you get one of Intel's latest 10th-generation processors in there too, and at $949.99 – it's a very solid deal.

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 | Ryzen 5 3600X | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Best Buy

A variant of the PC I use every day, I can tell you that this is a great machine for work and play. It's a bit light on the RAM, but you can double that relatively cheaply after acquiring this machine. A great offering.

SkyTech Archangel | Ryzen 5 3600 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1049.99 at Newegg

A great balance of a build here with the graphics card and the processor being the stars of the show in an otherwise very solid build.

iBUYPOWER BB984V2 | Intel i7-10700 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Excellent value for money with this deal just over a thousand dollars. BY going over the four-figure mark a little bit, you get a very competent 10th-gen processor - an i7 variant, no less - and all the components to support great levels of ray-tracing gaming.

Alienware R10 series | AMD Ryzen 5 3500 - Ryzen 9 3950X CPUs | RTX 2060 - RTX 2080Ti; AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 16-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $1,264.19 at Dell

If you prefer your gaming PCs with premium quality, but also built around an AMD processor then Alienware's R10 Auroras are for you. These machines will take you over the four-figure mark for sure, but the opportunities for quality here are almost unmatched.

Cheap gaming PC deals - UK

It's not just our American readers who can get some cool cheap gaming PC deals, as there are some fairly decent ones cropping up in the UK too.

ADMI gaming PC | i5-9400F | GTX 1650 | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD | £599.95 at Amazon UK

There are only a few units in stock at the time of writing, and this is true bargain territory. A solid graphics card, good mid-range CPU (alright, it might not be the latest 10th-gen), and it retains 16GB of RAM. There isn't an SSD present but there have to be some compromises, and of course, you can add that in later.

Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 14 gaming PC | Intel i3-10100 CPU | GTX 1650 Super GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just £649.99 at Lenovo UK

It's a real bargain price for a solid gaming PC to get someone going in the world of PC gaming. You might want to tinker with a few things in the future but it's a solid baseline, and great for that price.

CyberpowerPC Wyvern | i5-9400F | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD | £897.60 at Amazon UK

This is great value and bags you a ray-tracing-capable machine without too many compromises elsewhere. What's more, CyberpowerPC is a trusted manufacturer so you know it's going to be quality.

PC Specialist Vortex XR gaming PC | £1,999 at Currys

Arriving with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card, this Vortex XR also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage, meaning you're more than prepared for gaming on ultra.

