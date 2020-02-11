Cheap AirPod deals come out of hibernation - save up to $30 in winter sale

There's never a bad time for cheap AirPods - these headphones are always popular and always expensive, so any discount we can get our hands on is much appreciated. As luck would have it, Walmart's got a great offer on the latest model of Apple AirPods with a Charging Case for $139 (which is $20 less than normal). What's more, the latest AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case are also on offer at $169 , a solid $30 less overall.

More cheap AirPod deals:

Cheap AirPods are popular for a reason; as with all Apple products, they tend to sit on the… well, expensive side of things. However, you're getting high-quality premium products for that cash. There's a reason Apple products top our lists of the best gaming tablet and the best gaming phone , after all. In the case of the AirPods, they're wireless in-ear headphones with a customizable fit and the ever-useful Active Noise Cancellation to shut out the bustle of the outside world.

Not that AirPods are the only headphones you should be considering, of course - they're just the tip of the iceberg. There's a lot of excellent tech out there to choose from, as demonstrated by our guide to the best gaming headsets . And those recommendations aren't exclusively for gamers, either. Many are compatible with - and excel on - mobile devices.

