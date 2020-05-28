Charlize Theron is ready to shoot in our exclusive image from Netflix's The Old Guard

Now that Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow have been delayed, The Old Guard stands as the biggest comic-book adaptation of the Summer. The Netflix adaptation of Greg Rucka’s Image Comics series has been directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) and stars Charlize Theron as Andromache of Scythia, aka, Andy, an immortal warrior who’s been fighting the good fight for millennia.

"It’s a bit of a strange feeling that suddenly we’re the only action film – the only tentpole – opening,” Prince- Bythewood says, taking a break from remote post-production to talk with our sister publication Total Film in the news issue. “I know how it must feel for the other filmmakers, to have to move is tough. But I’m also really excited about the fact that our film is on Netflix, so we get this opportunity to share it.”

Above, we have an exclusive image of Theron as Andromache in action with a modern weapon. However, thanks to the movie's flashbacks, we will see her many (many) years of experience. “The fact that you’ve got modern weaponry versus old-world weaponry gives the action a different flavour,” says Prince-Bythewood of Andy’s fondness for a distinctive axe in battle. “Being able to use their abilities was something we felt was interesting to bring to the fights.”

The Old Guard launches on Netflix on July 10.

Tenet is scheduled to open in cinemas on July 17, 2020.