Anthony Mackie says his Captain America is more "humane" compared to Chris Evans’ character

The MCU’s new Captain America Anthony Mackie has explained the difference between his character and Chris Evans’ star-spangled Cap, Steve Rogers.

"With my Cap, he's not a superhero. He doesn't have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity. I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy, or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you do?" Mackie told Yahoo (opens in new tab).

"I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgement, where 'this is right, and this is wrong.' There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong," he added.



Mackie’s Sam Wilson made the Cap moniker his own during the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Chris Evans was reportedly returning as Captain America in a future project but Evans immediately shot it down, tweeting, "News to me."

Sam Wilson, meanwhile, has his own Captain America movie on the horizon. New World Order, also starring Harrison Ford in the recast role of ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, is heading to cinemas on May 3, 2024.

Mackie is next appearing in Netflix’s upcoming movie We Have a Ghost alongside David Harbour (also set to feature again in the MCU in next year’s Phase 5 movie Thunderbolts), Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge. The comedy is set to stream from February 24.

Find out what else is heading your way with our guide to movie release dates.