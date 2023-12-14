Captain America 4 is set to undergo reshoots, with a new writer penning fresh material

Captain America 4, which is officially titled Brave New World, is set to undergo reshoots with fresh material penned by a new writer.

The update comes courtesy of Deadline, which reports that Matthew Orton is joining the project to write "additional scenes and material" for additional photography, which is scheduled for the spring and summer of 2024. Orton was a consulting producer on Moon Knight, so this isn't his first foray into the MCU.

Captain America 4 will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who has picked up the Cap mantle following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Harrison Ford will co-star as General Thunderbolt Ross, taking over from the late William Hurt. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are back from The Incredible Hulk, reprising their roles as Betty and the Leader respectively.

Julius Onah is directing a script from Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson – both scribes also worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Deadline's report stresses that reshoots are planned, standard practice for any MCU film – in fact, Loki season 2 is the only project so far not to need additional photography, as Ke Huy Quan revealed. We shouldn't view this update as a sign of trouble, then.

Captain America 4 is due out on February 14, 2025. Recent Marvel delays mean that the only MCU movie to arrive next year is Deadpool 3, which has resumed production following the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike coming to an end.

Deadpool 3 arrives July 26, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.