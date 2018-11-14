Call of Duty: WW2 Mementos location guide

Call of Duty: WW2 is a game that’s stuffed with plenty of extra ways to challenge yourself. One of the most difficult of these being to collect a number of hidden mementos inside of each mission. There are 33 in total and they are quite easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. but finding them unlocks the Pieces of History Trophy or Achievement so it is an absolute must for any completionists out there.

This is why we’ve taken the time put together the following guide to help you find all of Call of Duty WW2s Mementos. Below we’ll show you the location of each memento, offering additional clues wherever necessary. Oh, and don’t worry if you’ve missed any on your first time playing - you’ll be able to use the mission select to quickly jump into a level and clear them later on. You also don’t have to finish a level before it registers, so there’s no need to play through the entire mission. Without further ado, let’s get started.

D-Day

1. Nazi Knife

Mission Objective: Ascend the Bluffs

At the far end of the first trench you enter, ignore the steps to the left and continue into the last bunker to find the Nazi Knife stuck in the ledge.





2. Compass

Mission Objective: Clear the Bunkers (3/5)

After clearing out the flamethrower bunker, retrace your steps back past the next bunker entrance to the open area, where another room has opened and the Compass is on a desk inside.





3. Pathfinder Patch

Mission Objective: Destroy the Artillery / Rally with Your Platoon

After destroying the artillery at the farmhouse, go into the barn and look for the Pathfinder Patch at the far end on a bench.





Operation Cobra

4. Lighter

Mission Objective: Get on the Tank

Right at the start of the mission before getting on the tank, turn right and grab the Lighter from on top of the barrels by some soldiers.





5. Pocket Watch

Mission Objective: Reach the AA Gun

After the forest path where you drop into a large open area with the AA Gun ahead, look on the left for a shed and check the desk inside for the Pocket Watch.





6. Gas Mask

Mission Objective: Push Forward with your Armor

After stacking up behind a tank and pushing into the next area, look for a tunnel entrance to the right (after a tank destroys the MG nest) and grab the Gas Mask from the downed enemy inside.





Stronghold

7. Locket

Mission Objective: Take the Church

At the start of the mission you'll approach a bombed out building full of soldiers. Head upstairs and look for a ledge facing the child's bedroom, to find the Locket hanging on a mirror.





8. SS Pin

Mission Objective: Clear the Church

When facing the doorway the flamethrower enemy comes out of, turn right and drop into a small crater to find the SS Pin tucked into a hole.





9. Fuel Canister

Mission Objective: Defend the Area

When you regain control after escaping the Church, go straight ahead down the slope and look for the Fuel Canister on the right hand side.





