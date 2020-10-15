Call of Duty: Warzone now has a gruesome new throwing knife

There's a brand new throwing knife in Call of Duty: Warzone, and it can only be described as absolutely horrific.

The Phlebotomist throwing knife has now entered Call of Duty: Warzone, and you can find it scattered around the Verdansk map as a new loot item. If you're thinking it's just a throwing knife, you couldn't be more mistaken, because this throwing knife actively saws into the flesh of your opponents like it's got a mind of its own.

I found the new Phlebotomist throwing knife in Warzone and it actively saws into your enemies flesh wherever it hits. I got too close and picked it up when I was trying to watch it work #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/axo913ZxbuOctober 14, 2020

You can see the gruesome weapon in action just above, where poor Farrah gets nearly sawn in half by the knife. What's really strange is that the new weapon doesn't actually look like a throwing knife when it's presented as loot on the ground, but instead appears as some strange big red button, almost certainly a reference to the movie SAW.

That's because new Phlebotomist throwing knife is actually part of the SAW Warzone bundle, which costs 2,400 COD Points in the game's store. Revealed in a datamine earlier this week, Warzone now has Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre crossover content, of which the Phlebotomist is suitably a part of.

This new throwing knife is hardly the only thing that Warzone has added into its weapon rotation recently. Earlier this week, the JAK-12 shotgun was quietly added to the game without any fanfare from Infinity Ward or Activision, and it's safe to say it could be another broken shotgun like the AA-12 of yesteryear (and for info on how to take advantage of the new weapon, head over to our best Warzone JAK-12 loadouts guide).

Looking to the future of Warzone, we're still expecting the elusive Haunting of Verdansk event to kick off in full at some point later this month. Various leaks and datmines have pointed to a Zombies-themed event arriving in Verdansk at some point, and you'd have to imagine the mode will be introduced before Halloween on October 31.

For a complete recap of everything that was previously introduced with the current season of Warzone so far, check out our Warzone Season 6 guide.