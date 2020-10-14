Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone quietly get the new JAK-12 shotgun

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone developer Infinity Ward appears to have snuck a brand new weapon into both game today.

As first noted earlier by Eurogamer, the JAK-12 has appeared in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare for players to unlock. Call of Duty Warzon patch notes were released yesterday evening, but made absolutely no mention of the brand new shotgun.

But the JAK-12 isn't immediately available for you to use. As you can see in the gameplay snippet from Reddit below, you'll have to unlock the JAK-12 by getting three shotgun kills from the hip in seven different matches. It doesn't matter what shotgun you use to achieve this result, but doing so will unlock the JAK-12 for you in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Alternatively, you can actually just buy the shotgun outright with COD Points. If you're willing to put down 1,100 COD Points in the store, you'll immediately unlock the weapon by way of a Legendary Blueprint through the Lacedaemon Bundle.

As you can see though, this newcomer is going to be absolutely devastating in close quarter maps and scenarios. As an automatic shotgun, the JAK-12 should be used for devastating effect on maps like Shipment, or if it ever makes it into the Warzone Gulag (god forbid).

As for the aforementioned patch that actually introduced the JAK-12, there's fixes and adjustments aplenty for Modern Warfare and Warzone. The Kar98 has been buffed and the SP-R 208 has been nerfed a little bit, while Plunder Quads is now back in the rotation for Warzone.

If you're looking to take your game to the next level in Call of Duty's battle royale, head over to our Call of Duty Warzone tips guide for more.