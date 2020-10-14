Call of Duty: Warzone datamine reveals Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw crossovers are on the way

Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw bundles are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone, with datamines finding store files for the crossover in the game's latest update.

As seen below via CharlieIntel, developer Infinity Ward is celebrating Halloween in Call of Duty: Warzone season 6 with two officially licensed store bundles inspired by two of horror's most iconic franchises: Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

....these two bundles were added to the Modern Warfare and Warzone game files following the newest update.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle includes a Leatherface Operator...uh, skin, alongside a number of other cosmetics, such as a chainsaw keycharm, "Squealer" vehicle horn, and Meat Grinder melee weapon.

The Saw bundle features a Jigsaw Operator skin, Pain Train vehicle decal, bicycle charm, and plenty more, all inspired by the horror series' famous, puppeteering villain.

Both bundles will set you back 2400 in COD Points, which works out as $19.99/£16.99 in real money bought on your platform of choice. It's unclear when these items will be released, but you can be sure to expect them sometime around Halloween this October 31, and they'll also be available to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Oh, and get ready to be hunted by two of cinema's scariest serial killers at night, with Verdansk also scheduled to be going dark sometime later this month. Welp.

