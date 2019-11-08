Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting two new maps and Hardpoint mode for free on Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 's first free update arrives Friday, bringing along a new multiplayer map, a new Ground War map, and Hardpoint mode. The update is available for free to all platforms and players, although it isn't clear exactly what time it arrives. That said, if history's any indication, it'll be somewhere during the US west coast's morning hours, east coast around lunch time, and the UK in the evening.

Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare.✅ New Multiplayer Map - Shoot House✅ New Ground War Map - Krovnik Farmland✅ HardpointFree for all players, available Friday 11/8. pic.twitter.com/voo87jKcHuNovember 7, 2019

Shoot House is a new 6v6 map that looks like classic Call of Duty, while Krovnik Farmland is a Ground Force exclusive map that looks like any old rural town, judging from the small images we see in the Twitter announcement. The new patch also marks the return of the classic Hardpoint mode, an intense game tasking teams with holding onto Hardpoints for as long as possible while the enemy team fights to take over.

The free content will most likely accompany a new patch with bug fixes and tune-ups, as confirmed by an Activision art lead on Resetera. Senior Communications Manager at Infinity Ward, Ashton Williams, sent out a tweet on Wednesday saying a new update would be coming to Modern Warfare "over the next few days that improves stability across all platforms, fixes bugs, weapon tuning, footsteps, claymores, and more." The dev's Twitter replies suggest the patch is aimed at reducing crashes and tweaking the much-maligned 725 shotgun/sniper.

A recent datamine suggests there's a lot more to come for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, including 38 new maps. Of course, datamined leaks can't be used to confirm anything, but considering how ambitious Activision has been with Modern Warfare, 38 new maps wouldn't surprise me.

Like it or not, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looks gorgeous, and our guide to Black Friday TV deals can help you make the most of its visuals.