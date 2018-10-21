Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will donate 100% of the Salute Pack's proceeds to veterans charity

Since nearly a decade ago, the Call of Duty Endowment - a non-profit program started by Activision in 2009 - has worked to help unemployed military veterans transition to civilian careers. This year, the publisher (now Activision Blizzard) is donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 DLC the Call of Duty Endowment Salute Pack to said charity.

The pack itself costs $4.99 and is available now via the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Battle.net. It includes a tag, sticker, gesture, calling card, and emblem, which you can see below:

A press release claims that when the organization was founded, the goal was to help 25,000 veterans placed into jobs by the end of 2018. That milestone was reached in 2016, so the goal was revised to 50,000 veteran job placements by 2019. That goal has also been reached ahead of schedule, so the current mission is 100,000 veterans placed into civilian jobs by 2024.

Treyarch Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting was also quoted in the press release: "The Call of Duty Endowment has done some truly amazing work, making a real difference in the lives of veterans," he said. "It’s an honor to be a part of such a great cause."