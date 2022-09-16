Buy the latest Lego Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition and enjoy hours of fun

If you're keen to snap up one of the most exciting kits around, there's a new Lego Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition available at Lego for $499.99 (opens in new tab) (or £429.99 (opens in new tab) if you're based in the UK). There's no discount here, but it's sure to look delightful amongst the best Lego sets you already own.

The Lego Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition offers a 1:32 scale replica of the Hogwarts Express. Impressively, it features 20 minifigures of Harry Potter and all his colleagues, including Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy and more. There's also a Dementor minifigure included. The set is an upgraded version of the Hogwarts Express that is being retired at the end of this year, so it's something quite special.

Besides offering plenty of minifigures, the kit is full of little details. The Lego Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition gives you the chance to build the engine, coal tender, and a 3-room passenger car. You can also pull a lever to replicate the motion of a steam train, while the passenger car features three light up bricks that can illuminate some key moments from the movies. In all, there are four classic scenes you can recreate including when Harry, Ron, and Hermione meet for the first time, and when Professor Lupin rescues Harry from a Dementor.

In all, the Lego Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition has 5,129 pieces so it should take a fair while to assemble and the results should be quite captivating. While it's not on sale at the moment, $499.99 will gain you a lot of building time.

