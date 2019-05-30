Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio hit the road in this exclusive new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood image

Fresh off its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is heading your way. The all-star tale set in the heart of Tinseltown bowed to stellar reviews on the French Riviera, ramping up the excitement for its global rollout this summer. Taking place in 1969, just months before the Manson murders saw an end to flower-power idealism, this multi-stranded character-driven odyssey is the closest movie QT has come to his iconic sophomore effort, Pulp Fiction.

At its core is the touching bromance between fading TV actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who both have seen better days. In the exclusive image above, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film, you can see good buddies Rick and Cliff behind the wheel as they cruise the L.A. boulevards in search of adventure.

Good buddies: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Image credit: Sony)

Featuring a stunning roll call of A-List talent – Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Michael Madsen and many, many more – it’s also loaded with Tarantino’s encyclopedic references to pop-culture gems. With Margot Robbie playing Sharon Tate, the actress-wife to Roman Polanski, the head-spinning blend of reality and fiction will be enough to keep film fans playing spot the reference for months.

Total Film's latest issue onsale 31 May

