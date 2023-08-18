How many Blue Beetle post-credits scenes are there and do they affect the DCU?

A new superhero movie usually brings the same questions. In this case, you’ll be looking for not only whether you need to stay behind to watch any Blue Beetle post-credits scenes, but also how they may affect the upcoming DCU Chapter One.

While Blue Beetle was produced and filmed before James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios took over and launched a new cinematic universe, there is still an after-credits stinger that could be picked up down the line. Don’t forget, James Gunn called Blue Beetle the "first DCU character." It’s a story that starts here – and drops some breadcrumbs for it to continue elsewhere, whether that’s in a sequel or another project entirely.

So read on as we take you through all you need to know about the Blue Beetle post-credits scenes, including how many there are, and what they could mean for the DCU and any potential sequel.

How many Blue Beetle post-credits scenes are there?

Welcome to the spoiler-free portion of our guide. There are only two Blue Beetle post-credits scenes.

As is usually the norm, the more story-heavy one arrives early in the credits sequence. The second – and final – post-credits scene comes after the full credits have rolled, around five minutes later. From there, you’re free to leave the theater.

What happens in the Blue Beetle post-credits scenes?

The first scene takes us back to the Kord family estate’s Blue Beetle HQ. While the underground base is empty (and chairless, as Rudy pointed out earlier in the movie) Ted Kord, with his face obscured by static, appears on-screen with a message for Jenny: Ted Kord, he is still alive.

Dun-dun-dun! This is Blue Beetle sequel bait if ever we’ve seen one. Whether Blue Beetle 2 comes to pass remains to be seen, but Ted Kord – long thought to have died off-screen years before the events of the movie – is seemingly alive. It’s not clear how, but any sequel or follow-up will surely revolve around Jaime Reyes and Jenny Kord hunting for Ted Kord – and unlocking the mystery of what happened to him.

Alongside that scenario, it's possible that the second Blue Beetle will be rescued thanks to Booster Gold. The time-travelling Michael John Carter, in most DC continuities, returns to ‘our’ present-day from the future and is able to paint himself as a hero thanks to his foreknowledge of current events. That could even extend here to Ted Kord.

Intriguingly, Booster Gold and Jaime Reyes have a history with going back in time to rescue Ted in the comics. That’s a plot thread that could continue down the line – potentially in a DCU sequel or the upcoming Booster Gold series on Max.

The second Blue Beetle post-credits scene is far more lighthearted. It’s a short from El Chapulín Colorado, the Mexican superhero series that a generation of families grew up watching in the 1970s.

For more, check out our interview with Angel Manuel Soto about how much input James Gunn had in Blue Beetle