Blue Beetle Easter eggs: 13 references and details to DC – and beyond

Blue Beetle is packed with Easter eggs, both to the character’s history and the DC universe-at-large. With the movie’s intriguing placement as a stopgap before the new DCU begins, it means that any detail, reference, or nod could unlock hints towards DC Studios’ plans long before we officially hear about them from co-CEO James Gunn.

We’ve already watched Blue Beetle multiple times now, scouring every frame from Palmera City to Kord HQ to bring you some of the biggest details from not only DC, but also more obscure Easter eggs from wider pop culture.

Are you ready? Here are 13 of the biggest Blue Beetle Easter eggs – just in case you missed them.

Spoilers for Blue Beetle follow. You have been warned!

Blue Beetle Easter eggs

OMACs

OMACs are the brainchild of Victoria Kord. Essentially a group of humans augmented by cyborg enhancements, the One Man Army Corps is introduced at the beginning of Blue Beetle, with Victoria Kord wanting to find the Scarab so she can harness its power for her own personal army.

OMACs are also present in DC’s comics, most prominently in the Infinite Crisis crossover series. Its most famous cohort is Buddy Blank, created by Jack Kirby in the mid-1970s.

Ace Chemicals

We can see the Palmera City skyline at various points in the movie, but most notably when Jaime and his sister look out at the playground of the elite from their humble home.

Among the signs on the buildings – as first seen in the initial Blue Beetle trailer – is an Ace Chemicals logo. The company, infamously, has ties to the Joker’s origin – with the Clown Prince of Crime falling into a vat of chemicals at the Gotham facility.

LexCorp

Another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference in Palmera City is a mention of LexCorp, the building founded and owned by one Lex Luthor.

The Indestructible Man

Blue Beetle villain Conrad Carapax is better known by another name in the comics: The Indestructible Man. His powers are similar in the movie, with Carapax’s own strength being bolstered by a red cybernetic suit.

Gotham Law

Jaime Reyes is seemingly a student at Gotham Law, returning from his first semester during the movie’s first act. He’s also wearing an orange hoodie bearing the name of his alma mater.

Bruce Wayne/Batman

Bruce Wayne (and his alter ego Batman) are referenced a couple of times during Blue Beetle. The first is during a Spanish-language news report playing in the Reyes home, one where the name ‘Bruce Wayne’ is clearly mentioned. Batman is namechecked later in the movie, being called a "fascist" by Rudy.

Superman

The Man of Steel also gets a shoutout in Blue Beetle. After Jaime Reyes learns how to fly, he’s compared to Superman – who can also leap buildings in a single bound.

The Flash

Completing the list of Justice League alumni mentioned in Blue Beetle, The Flash is mentioned – specifically as the protector of Central City. It is implied that Jaime can carry out a similar role to the Scarlet Speedster in his own hometown.

Mercadito Soto

This one could be a reach but, hey, the camera lingers on it too long so it seems kinda suspicious. The supermarket near the Reyes’ house is called Mercadito Soto. The director is Angel Manuel Soto. Coincidence? Possibly. We just like to think the director snuck in a little reference to his family name, which is cute.

Ted Kord

The second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, is referenced throughout the DC movie. Long thought dead, his legacy is carried on by his daughter Jenny – at the behest of his sister Victoria.

His HQ is found under the Kord family estate, while his iconic suit design is seen in the hideout. The character, created by Steve Ditko, was introduced in 1966. He is killed by Maxwell Lord in the mid-2000s and, despite being brought back to life, is slowly phased out in favor of the third Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes.

As revealed in the Blue Beetle post-credits scene, Ted Kord is alive and well – and could soon become part of the DCU.

Blue Beetle Ship

Ted Kord’s Blue Beetle ship also makes an appearance, with the Reyes family using it to breach the compound where Victoria Kord has held Jaime captive in the movie’s final act.

'The Bug' first appeared in Captain Atom #86 in 1967.

Dan Garrett

The first Blue Beetle, predating both Ted Kord and Jaime Reyes, was Dan Garrett. Like with Kord, we can see his costume in the Blue Beetle base. It’s revealed in Blue Beetle that Garrett’s powers passed on to Kord after his death. The initial iteration of the character was first introduced way back in 1939, in Mystery Men Comics #1.

El Chapulin Colorado

How’s this for a deep cut? The superhero show that Rudy watches – which features a costumed crusader with 'CH' on his chest – is an animated version of El Chapulin Colorado, the wildly popular Mexican comedy series from the '70s. It’s featured alongside other popular game shows and telenovelas as Jaime’s uncle flicks through the TV channels.

