Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is changing Namor’s lore

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is making a major change to a Marvel location.

As revealed in merchandise and the press release for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever prologue album (H/T ComicBook (opens in new tab)), Namor no longer hails from the underwater kingdom of Atlantis as he does in the comics. Instead, the ruler is from "Talocan", which finds its roots in the mythical Aztecan aquatic paradise of Tlālōcān. That brings the location closer in line with Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta’s background.

Huerta, who is set to portray Namor for the first time in Wakanda Forever, told Variety (opens in new tab) that putting on his comic-accurate costume for the first time was “overwhelming.”

"I mean, everybody pretends to be a superhero or to be part of [these] movies, and then you are part of it. And then you are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It's your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It's overwhelming," Huerta said.

The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, and hinted at an impending conflict between Wakanda and Talocan. Marvel Studios also unveiled its upcoming slate at SDCC, including a Thunderbolts movie, two new Avengers films, and the reveal that Phases 4-6 would form part of The Multiverse Saga.

We were on the ground in Hall H and were able to clap eyes on the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage, plus the behind-closed-doors sizzle reel of upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit cinemas on November 11, 2022. For more on the film and the MCU’s upcoming projects, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 (and beyond).