Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets Marvel record on Disney Plus

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has set a record for Marvel on Disney Plus. The film was released on the streamer earlier this month after its theatrical run began in November.

Per Disney, the movie is the most-watched global Marvel movie premiere on the streamer ever, measured by hours watched over the film's first five days available. That means it's beaten 2022's other Marvel movie releases, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Wakanda Forever picks up in the aftermath of T'Challa's death, following the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. The film sees Letitia Wright's Shuri take on the mantle of the Black Panther and go up against Tenoch Huerta's Namor, ruler of the undersea nation of Talokan.

The sequel became the first movie of 2022 to stay number one at the box office for four consecutive weekends, so it's no surprise that the film has proved massively popular on Disney Plus. No sequel has been confirmed just yet, but Wright has indicated that Black Panther 3 is already in the works.

Wakanda Forever has also reached another milestone for Marvel – Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda in the film, has become the first actor to become nominated for an Oscar for a Marvel movie. She has already won a Golden Globe for the role.

