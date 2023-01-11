Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie

Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her the first individual actor to take home a major acting award for a Marvel movie. Bassett played Queen Ramonda in the film, and won in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)).

She was up against Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dolly De Leon for Triangle of Sadness, and Carey Mulligan for She Said.

"We embarked on this journey together with love," Bassett said in her acceptance speech. "We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership, and love looks like, beyond, behind and in front of the camera. And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us."

This isn't technically Bassett's first award win for playing Ramonda, though: the Black Panther cast won the SAG Best Ensemble award in 2019, so Bassett is the first Marvel actor to win solo.

Elsewhere at the Golden Globes, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan both took home trophies for Everything Everywhere All At Once, while Steven Spielberg won Best Director for The Fabelmans, and Colin Farrell won for Banshees of Inisherin, which also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be streaming on Disney Plus from February 1.