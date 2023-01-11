Ke Huy Quan delivers an unmissable Golden Globes acceptance speech that has left everyone emotional

Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan stole the show at the Golden Globes with an acceptance speech that has left the internet in tears.

The actor, who found fame in the 1980s as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, picked up the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s awards in California.

Upon picking up his award, he first thanked Steven Spielberg for giving him his "first opportunity" – and then paid tribute to Everything Everywhere All at Once directors The Daniels.

"As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it. If that was just luck," Quan said. "For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. That no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again."

Ke Huy Quan gets emotional as he accepts his #GoldenGlobe. https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/i1dj81Ns6cJanuary 11, 2023 See more

The internet, inevitably, was flooded with praise after Quan’s wholesome speech.

"This is everything. I’m in tears watching this. A reminder that you ALWAYS have something to give and share with the world," Kim’s Convenience actor Andrew Phung wrote (opens in new tab).

"Ke Huy Quan’s speech was perfect," one remarked (opens in new tab). Another said (opens in new tab), "Wow. This speech, in itself, deserves an award. Heartfelt. Vulnerable. Humble. Joyful. All the feels."

One even pointed to a small Everything Everywhere All at Once tribute during the speech, saying (opens in new tab), "As if Ke Huy Quan’s speech didn’t make me cry already, I just noticed the googly eye on his suit."

Ke Huy Quan is next set to appear in Loki season 2 later this year. For more on what’s hitting coming your way in 2023, here’s our guide to new TV shows and movie release dates.