Letitia Wright has seemingly revealed that Black Panther 3 is happening

Letitia Wright has seemingly confirmed that a third Black Panther movie is in the works. Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab) prior to 2023’s Golden Globes ceremony, Wright – who has now taken on the Black Panther mantle as Shuri in the MCU – suggested that a threequel is happening.

"I think it’s already in the works," Wright said. "We just had a terrific two years of bringing [Wakanda Forever] out… we need a little bit of a break. We need to regroup [director Ryan Coogler] needs to get back in the lab. It’s gonna take a while, but I’m really excited for you guys to see that."

Wright, though, walked back her update a little – hinting that nothing is officially on the cards at Marvel Studios just yet.

"I always try to do positive thinking and believe that good words manifest," Wright said. "So I’m manifesting a Black Panther 3, why not?"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the final movie in Marvel Phase 4, released last November to both critical and commercial acclaim, grossing over $830 million at the box office. The Black Panther sequel is also set to stream on Disney Plus from February 1 worldwide.

Even without Black Panther 3, Marvel’s upcoming schedule is stacked. Marvel Phase 5 kicks off next month with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is soon to be followed by Guardians of the Galaxy 3. In July, The Marvels rounds out the MCU’s movie output for the year. Over on Disney Plus, the streamer is gearing up for Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, Echo, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos in 2023.

