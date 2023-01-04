Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney Plus release date confirmed by Marvel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney Plus – and we finally have a release date.

The streaming platform has confirmed that the film will arrive on February 1.

Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, mourns the loss of T'Challa (and pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020), the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the inclusion of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), and a Wakanda that's found itself increasingly isolated after the loss of its figurehead. With the US and the rest of the world keen to get their hands on vibranium and the underwater nation of Talokan, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), declaring war, it's a tough time for the people of Wakanda.

The cast includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke.

On February 1, the worldwide phenomenon arrives on @DisneyPlus.Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever is streaming February 1. pic.twitter.com/96tZWs1cZ9January 4, 2023 See more

The film hit theaters on November 11, 2022, earning over $821 million at the global box office and becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022. Angela Bassett received a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, with Rihanna's track "Lift Me Up" receiving a nomination for Best Original Song as well.

"Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend," Coogler wrote in a statement (opens in new tab) about the film's success. "Thank you to those of you [who] took their families out – young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theaters for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out."

