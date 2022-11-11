It’s fast becoming a Marvel tradition: recent years have seen a quick turnaround between a theatrical MCU release and then being able to watch it on Disney Plus. It’ll be the same again very soon for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – but when is it coming to Disney Plus?

While the exact answer hasn’t yet been revealed, we’ve looked to Marvel’s past streaming strategy to help figure out its future plans. That should then clue us in on a rough streaming release window for Black Panther 2.

When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing on Disney Plus?

First up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere exclusively in cinemas on November 11. That means, unlike Black Widow, it won’t be available day-and-date on Disney Plus.

So, how long do we have to wait? Past Marvel arrivals on Disney Plus have ranged from 48 days after debuting in cinemas (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) to 69 days (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The other two releases, Thor: Love and Thunder and Eternals, came to Disney Plus 62 days and 67 days after their cinema release dates respectively.

While Doctor Strange feels like a bit of an outlier, we should still factor it into proceedings: expect Wakanda Forever to appear on Disney Plus between 45 days and 70 days after its release on November 11.

If that’s the case, it gives a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming release window of late December 2022-January 2023.

Given the long legs the Black Panther sequel will likely have in the box office – and Marvel typically aiming for over 60 days since release before a film goes on Disney Plus – it’s more realistic to suggest that Wakanda Forever will arrive on the streamer in January 2023. While we can’t rule out a Christmas treat, Disney should ring in the New Year by bringing a slice of Wakanda into your homes.

