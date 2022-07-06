Black Panther actor trolls fans who think pictures of him as Namor have leaked

Tenoch Huerta, who fans think will be playing Namor in Black Panther 2, has jokingly trolled those who think pictures of him as the Atlantean have leaked. The actor was said by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) to be in talks to play an antagonist in the movie back in 2020, but there are no specifics on his role just yet.

After pictures claiming to be merchandising images of Huerta in costume hit the internet, Huerta tweeted a picture of SpongeBob SquarePants' Mermaid Man with a caption that translates in English to "Tenoch images are leaked…"

"Se filtran imágenes de Tenoch... " pic.twitter.com/pBeflmuGkgJuly 4, 2022 See more

Not much is known about the plot of Black Panther 2 just yet, which is a little surprising considering it's just months away. Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, while Danai Gurira is back as Okoye, and Martin Freeman is once again Everett K. Ross. Also back is Winston Duke as M'Baku, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, and Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi. The film will be the first appearance of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, who will soon be getting her own Disney Plus show, Ironheart.

Freeman hinted back in 2021 that the sequel film might head in some unexpected directions. "Some of it was really – some of it's very odd, and I think [Ryan Coogler, director] could see by the reaction on my face some of the things he was saying… He kept sort of stopping, and going... He kept on saying, 'Stay with me, but this is going to work.'"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this November 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us – and catch up on the Marvel movies and TV shows on Disney Plus.