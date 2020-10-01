How the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade works

After years of fan anticipation, Black Ops is finally back. Yet with new consoles launching either side of it, many fans will want to experience Call of Duty's cinematic chaos on a shiny next-gen machine. The bad news, however, is that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS5 and Xbox Series upgrade system is more than a little convoluted. Unlike the free optimisation patches released for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X titles, many next-gen upgrades will be locked behind a paywall. For the new Call of Duty, this upgrade path is especially confusing. With several different editions of Black Ops Cold War available across PlayStation and Xbox from November 10, here’s our comprehensive breakdown of how to upgrade to the Black Ops Cold war PS5 and Xbox Series X editions.

November 10

Let’s get the easy bit out of the way first, shall we? As we mentioned above, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on November 10, the same day as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This means that on November 10, you will be able to buy Black Ops Cold War on Xbox One, PS4, PC and the Xbox Series of consoles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS5 upgrade path

(Image credit: Activision)

Whether you’re buying your PS5 on its November 12th/19th launch or getting it later, if you want to play Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation on release day, the PS5 won’t be out. Regardless of when you are planning to upgrade, however, it makes sense to futureproof your new game purchases, so let’s break down the next-gen upgrade options on PlayStation. Thanks to PS5 launching in both diskless and disk-based variations, there will be different upgrade paths for each SKU.

If you are buying a physical PS4 copy of the new Call of Duty, you can upgrade that to a next-gen version for an additional $10 (UK pricing TBC). Yet this upgrade will only work if you by a PS5 with a disk drive – because you’ll need to keep that PS4 Black Ops Cold War disk in while you play.

If you are going digital on PS4, however, you have two options. Firstly, you can buy the digital PS4 edition for £59.99 / $60 and then pay a fee to upgrade your game later. Secondly, you can simply buy the £64.99/$70 cross-gen bundle, which comes with both PS4 and PS5 copies and will work on either the PS5 Digital Edition or its disk drive-totting bigger brother.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Xbox Series X upgrade path

(Image credit: Activision)

For those wanting their Xbox fragging via disk, players have two options – either an Xbox One disk or an Xbox Series disk. The former costs $60/ £59.99 and contains zero next-gen upgrades, and the latter costs $70/£64.99 and will play on both consoles. It’s worth noting that, like with the PS4 version, the basic Xbox One disk will play on your shiny new Xbox Series X – but with none of the next-gen enhancements.

For those liking their deathmatches in the digital variety, the Xbox upgrade path functions very similarly to its Japanese counterpart. $60/£59.99 gets you the Xbox digital standard edition with a $10 (UK price TBC) upgrade unlocking the Xbox Series features. Alternatively, you can get the cross-gen bundle for Xbox for $70/£64.99 and not have to worry about disks or upgrades as this comes with Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for both gens.

Interestingly, there is currently no way to pre-order just a digital version of either Black Ops Cold War on PS5 or Xbox Series X. This could well be a way to help get consumers used to paying $70/£64.99 for new games by offering them two copies of the game, much like the film industry did with Blu-Ray and DVD double packs.

