Black Friday Samsung TV deals 2021 - what to expect

Black Friday Samsung TV deals are coming, and are going to be in hot demand for gamers, entertainment bingers, and those just looking for a decent upgrade to their home TV setup - or those looking to add a new screen. And with good cause: Samsung TVs are some of the best going for any use, and there are always some great deals in the winter sales period. Strap in.

Stating the obvious, Samsung TVs are now firmly established as go-to contenders for best gaming TV. However, the latest models have followed the technological curve and are now among the leaders for the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, best 120hz 4K TV, and, with Samsung's own tech getting better and better, the best QLED TV models available. The only other televisions that rival them are those that rank among the best OLED TVs.

This year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals will also mark the first of such periods of discounts for Samsung's new NeoQLED line - this range of TVs, both the 8K and 4K variants, have not been void of discounts since their release, but this year's sales period could very well see record low prices on them - we'd even go as far as to say that it's as close to nailed on as it can be. Even a review of a single NeoQLED TV, like our Samsung QN95A review, reveals what awesome features, image quality, visual experiences, and gaming enhancements are on offer, so these will be the ones to watch.

Even if you're not looking for something of a top shelf, premium nature, Samsung still provides plenty of budget 4K TV options and plenty in the mid-level tiers too; there really is something for everyone. This means that if you're in the market for a secondary, or tertiary TV for another room in the house, or for use as part of a desk setup, there's going to be a deal for you. But, if you definitely are on the hunt for something more premium, then you may find better luck with the upcoming Black Friday QLED TV deals and Black Friday OLED TV deals.

When will Black Friday Samsung TV deals start? The big day will be Friday, November 26 this year and that's when the biggest deals are likely to go live. Nonetheless, it's going to pay to be on the lookout, aware, and potentially ready to pull the trigger, from late October onwards. Retailers have a habit of going earlier and earlier with some deals, or bringing their Black Friday Samsung TV deals forward and stretching them out over a longer period, so it's worth bearing in mind and getting in shape during October.

Black Friday Samsung TV deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Samsung)

In terms of specifics, there are probably too many individual models to try and keep track of, but a few general ranges stand out to give us an idea of what we can expect. And remember, such is their quality, we'd even slot Black Friday Samsung TV deals in as some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals, and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, in a way, such is their excellence as champion console companions.

Anyway, to the particulars: first, to those new NeoQLED TVs. The Flagship 4K model, the QN90A (or QN95A in the UK), has already settled below its starting retail price ($1,800) and now sits at around the $1,550 mark. It's been on the $1,500 mark before but only twice - we'd expect this point to be at least matched, but hopefully beaten, this winter.

Stepping it up a notch, the flagship 8K NeoQLED model, the QN900A(65-inch) has also seen a steady downward trend in price: beginning life at $5,000 it is now only recently at a new lowest-ever price of $3,500. As a result, given that we are so close to Black Friday Samsung TV deals kicking in properly, it might be a bit of a push too far for these models to go lower. But anything can happen when retailers slash prices...

The 2020 range of high-spec QLED TVs like the Q70T or Q80T might be ripe for lowest ever prices too. Given they'll be nearly two TV cycles old come November, and the end of the calendar year 2021, they surely won't be able to hold their price for too much longer. Remember these are HDMI 2.1 capable too! The Samsung Q80T is high-up on our 120Hz TV guide given the quality and sheer value that it now offers. This is a TV (at 55-inch size) that has never been below the four-figure mark, but given the timing and the severity of cuts we're likely to see, we think this could reach new, three-figure territory. Watch out for this one.

As for mid-to-entry level TVs, something like last year's Crystal 4K TVs could be great contenders for awesome deals that will sit just outside of Samsung's premium level screens. In our Samsung TU7000 review, we noted that the balance of quality and value these models offer is already at an excellent level, even at normal prices. Given its previous low of 50 or so bucks over $500, we wouldn't be surprised to see something of this range, in a 65-inch size no less, go below $500 and offer unbelievable, wall-filling value.

But these are just a few models in a sea of quality options. Generally, last year's models could see the biggest value points, but if you're keen to stay on top of the technological advancements and curves, then we'd bank on 2021 models and those NeoQLED panels seeing some big ol' discounts too.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Today's best deals

However, if you're looking for the latest prices and deals right now on Samsung TVs, then we've got you covered. Below, our price-finding tech will present you with the best prices in your area, for a few choice models. If only for reference and further research, this information is key - but you might just find a tempting offer as it stands right now.

