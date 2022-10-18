Black Friday Samsung deals 2022: everything to expect across TVs, watches, tablets and more

Black Friday Samsung deals can encompass everything from appliances to tablets, smartphones to projectors, which is why it can be difficult to prep yourself for everything to come. However, the retailer is well known for offering plenty of discounts on all its tech during holiday sales, and 2022 doesn't look too different. With watches, laptops, and tablets all recently being replaced on the shelves, there are plenty of older models ready to provide particularly large discounts. Or, if you're after something a little more luxurious, we regularly see well over $1,000 off the latest and greatest 8K TVs and more.

We at GamesRadar generally occupy ourselves with Black Friday gaming deals, and Samsung's devices are increasingly moving into the world of high end play. Their TVs and monitors are some of the best for next-gen gaming, their tablets can hold up against a range of streaming services, and their phones can run even the most demanding of thumb-tappers in their more sophisticated configurations.

That's why we're going to be keeping a close eye on Black Friday Samsung deals this year, bringing you all the biggest discounts at the brand's official store and beyond. For now, though, we'll be keeping this page up to date with all our predictions for this year's sale, covering all the main product lines under this expansive umbrella.

When will Black Friday Samsung deals start? Black Friday Samsung deals generally kick off inline with everyone else, with smaller sales picking up throughout October and major discounts beginning from Thanksgiving week. Official discounts will land on November 25, of course, but we often see Samsung cutting its prices well before then.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung deals on TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Black Friday Samsung TV deals span a considerable price range. From the budget TU7000 to the ultra expensive NeoQLED 8K panels, there's something for everyone on these shelves. If you're looking for something budget-friendly, we'd recommend sticking with the TU7000, or keeping a strong eye on The Frame models. Samsung itself has been offering its cheapest TU7000 model for $299 for a few months now - $100 or so off the regular $400 cost. However, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on Best Buy and Walmart for more offers on the big day as well.

Samsung's The Frame displays always get involved in the holiday sales. While we're still waiting for some larger discounts on the 2022 range, last year's selection is still readily available on the shelves - and that means some serious discounts. We've seen the 43-inch model at around $750 in the past, a rate we expect to be exceeded in this year's Black Friday Samsung deals - especially considering the age of these displays.

If you're looking to spend big this year, you'll likely be able to save big as well. We've seen well over $1,000 off Samsung's 8K displays over the last few months, with Samsung and Best Buy offering the biggest savings overall. You'll still be spending four figures here, but there's a far greater likelihood of breaking past the $2,000 barrier here.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung watch deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be the focus of many a deal hunter's gaze in this year's offers. Released in August, we haven't seen too much cash off these smartwatches since launch, but with a few months under their belts, Black Friday Samsung deals could present the perfect opportunity for some first discounts. The 40mm version comes in at $279.99 / £269, with the 44mm launching at $309.99 / £289. Those prices haven't seen any drops yet, but if we do see discounts in November we could be looking at $259.99 / $299.99 (£249 / £269) positions.

We will likely be seeing bigger discounts on the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The 42mm version of this older model only recently hit its lowest ever price at $199, and has dropped to £149 in the UK so far. Launching back in August of last year, the $349.99 / £249 watch only hit $299 / £199 in previous Black Friday Samsung deals. This year's discounts will only improve things, potentially even landing at $149 in the US - we expect things to return to £149 in the UK, though.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung tablet deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

The main players in the Samsung tablet world are currently the S8, S7, and the S7 FE. If you're looking to spend under $200 / £200, you can also check out the A8. The S8 is the latest and greatest to hit the shelves, launching at $699.99 / £649 and only ever reaching $544 / £549 at its lowest so far since February. Looking at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 over a similar timescale, it's easy to predict a $499 / £499 sale price on this model over Black Friday Samsung deals. If you're after that previous generation, though, you'll likely be paying a lot less.

The Tab S7 has been seen at $449.99 back in February of this year, a price we're looking forward to returning over the November sales. However, the FE version (a budget release) will be even cheaper. The $529 / £519 tablet has already dropped to $379.99 / £409 over the course of 2022, and we wouldn't be surprised to see these numbers dip even further to $349 / £399 when November rolls around.

What to expect from Black Friday Samsung laptop deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

From the Samsung Galaxy Book to cheaper Galaxy Chromebooks, Samsung's machines are a staple of Black Friday laptop deals. Your cheapest option will be the Samsung Chromebook 4. We regularly see Intel Celeron N4020 configurations of this model (packing 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage for well under $150 / £150), and we will likely see that cost reduced to two figures come November. However, if you're after something a little more sophisticated, we'd recommend looking at the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 or the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

The former started life at $429 / £419 back in April, but has since hit prices of $399 / £319. That's for a base 4GB / 64GB storage configuration, but you'll find options reaching further up the price scale here. We would expect a boost over both of those record lows in Black Friday Samsung deals this year, potentially hitting $349 / £299 come November.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the heavy hitter of the bunch. Packing the latest components into a slimline, luxury form factor worthy of any backpack, this is a pricey machine. The 13.3-inch version kicked off at $1,099.99 / £999 for an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, with prices ultimately tumbling as low as $799.99 / £739 throughout the year. We would expect these entry level configurations to drop a little further later on, though, potentially hitting $699.99 / £649.

