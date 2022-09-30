Black Friday PS5 headset deals 2022: what to expect this year

The Black Friday PS5 headset deals are some of the best tech and gaming offerings that happen in the winter sales madness. Such is the spread of the market - any headset with an audio jack connection technically can be a PS5 headset - it's as close to certain that there'sgoing tobe something for you.

No matter what part of the price or 'quality' spectrum you're looking at, discounts, deals, and offers are going to be plentiful. From discounts on wired beasts that are excellent for PS5, to big price cuts on cordless sets that have only recently come out, the discounts will be wide and varied.

That latter note is a particularly good example, as we are likely to see some of the most recent contenders for best PS5 headset (opens in new tab) and best PS5 wireless headset reach new record lows, and see products change price category completely. And, the effect of this can then be felt further down the chain as well: still-great sets that are 'replaced' by those slightly newer flashier ones remain very good, and see their prices slip further... As a result, there's going to be rich pickings in this year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals.

So, to help you get your eye in early, we're rolling out some useful info and some predictions on what we might see this year, the best retailers to visit, and pointing to a few highlights from last year for reference as well. If you're after more PS5 gear and gadgets this winter then check out the latest PS5 restock news as well as our full guide to the PS5 Black Friday deals as well.

And here are a few of our favourite headsets and their latest prices for reference right now.

When will Black Friday PS5 headset deals start? Black Friday PS5 headset deals always start early but for there to be an 'early', there needs to be a date, and that date this year is Friday, November 25. But, as we have all grown accustomed to now, we should all be keeping our eyes peeled for early Black Friday PS5 headset deals to start appearing from mid-to-late October, and we should all be wallet-ready come November itself as that's when a lot of retailers launch sales with Black Friday price guarantees (hopefully).

Last year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals

Looking back to last year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals is always a good idea as it gives us a snapshot into what kind of deals we can expect to see in terms of the products and the depth of the price cuts that usually occur. You can see a few of our highlights from last and how we described them at the time, below.

Black Friday PS5 headset deals still available in the US

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 Pulse 3D headset | $100 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - The official companion headset is an absolute cracker and offers great value at its full price, so getting it with a neat 10% off is as close to a no-brainer as it gets. An excellent deal in every way.

(opens in new tab) Astro A40 TR wired gaming headset | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You're getting a brand new record low price on the Astro A40 TR gaming headset at Amazon right now. Considering we hadn't seen prices drop below $119.99 before today, that's a particularly special discount on the PlayStation-designed set.



(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha | $100 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - It's an 'old' one but it's still an absolutely blinding one. Perennially popular ever since its release but for a reason: it's excellent in every department and has you covered whatever you plug it into. This is its lowest ever price so you can have confidence you're getting value for money here.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - For those after a simple, budget-friendly set of cups, this Turtle Beach Recon 200 model is 50% off at Best Buy right now. This is already a well-price headset, which makes such a considerable saving all the more impressive.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken | $80 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Simple, no frills, and to the point. The Razer Kraken is an easy headset to recommend for those looking for, well, an easy solution. It has excellent audio quality, a robust build, and you can plug it into anything with that audio jack. All for a lowest ever price!

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - The BlackShark V2 ranks as one of the best headsets from Razer in recent years, and the X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative that's still fantastic. This price drop is a steal, so don't miss it.



(opens in new tab) JBL Quantum 400 | $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is an underrated wired headset that will be at home anywhere. The sound is expertly engineered and the headset is comfortable, and the rotating mic is solid. If you've always fancied something different, then consider this JBL set - especially at its lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G335 wired gaming headset | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're after a super cheap headset, there's plenty of value in this Logitech G335. Down to $49.99, we're seeing a record low price here - bringing this mid-range set of cups into the entry level price bracket for the first time.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - This is one of our favorite headsets for PlayStation 5 and our pick for PS5 headset of the year thanks to excellent audio quality powered by 60MM drivers, so getting a neat discount ahead of the Black Friday gaming deals isn't an opportunity to be missed.



Black Friday PS5 headset deals still available in the UK

(opens in new tab) Astro A50 wireless headsets | £199.99 at Amazon

An absolutely brilliant deal for anyone looking for a premium wireless headset. One of the few to get a full five stars from us in a review, this is a belter. Note: you will have to pick up the Astro HDMI adapter (opens in new tab) (or similar) to ensure your PS5 experience is as it should be.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | £130 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - This is a great saving on a hugely popular Black Friday PS5 headset deal among console gamers. Wireless, and with Bluetooth compatibility and 3D, it's no surprise this one's selling well.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | £90 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is a wicked decent price cut on one of the best 'mid-range' wireless headsets you can get. If your budget can't quite stretch to the Stealth 700 above, then this is a fine alternative. It's not its lowest ever price but this is the lowest its been in months and still represents great value.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken X gaming headset | £49.99 £26.29 at Amazon

Save 47% - The Razer Kraken X is already a budget headset, but Amazon's Black Friday PS5 deals have dropped this affordable set of cups down to a record low price. You're saving just under 50% here, bringing that £50 RRP down to just £26.29.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Kitty Edition | £92.99 £65.99 at Currys

Save £28 - Hey look, there's definitely a market for these sets - and it could be you! Plus, underneath the fancy kitty kat design, it's a solid Razer Kraken headset so it does the job very well indeed.



(opens in new tab) Razer Blackshark V2 | £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of our favorite gaming headsets, so picking is up for just £55 is an excellent deal. This is actually the cheapest this set of cups has ever been, by around £10, so there's never been a better time to treat your ears to one of Razer's finest.



(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | £99.99 £55.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - We rarely see wireless Razer headsets, especially not those as new or celebrated as the Barracuda X, sitting below £60. However, Amazon is offering an excellent £40 discount on this model right now, and thanks to the USB-C wireless connectivity there's plenty of connectivity options as well.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset | £109.99 £57.40 at Amazon

Save £52 - There's over £50 off this Logitech G Pro X gaming headset at Amazon right now, a discount that just nudges this final price down to a record low. We were previously only seeing this 7.1 surround set of cups at around £65 during particularly kind flash sales before today.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G635 wired gaming headset | £129.99 £59.49 at Amazon

Save £70 - This is a brand new record low price on the Logitech G635, with a £70 discount that brings that mid-range £129.99 price down to a budget friendly £59 position. That means you're getting a higher quality set of cups than you'll usually find in this bracket - excellent if you've just splashed out on a new console.



(opens in new tab) Astro A40 wired gaming headset + MixAmp Pro TR | £249.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Save £85 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Astro A40 PS5 gaming headset with the MixAmp Pro. Previous discounts only managed to shave this bundle down to £190, which means you're saving an additional £10 in today's offers. That's perfect for anyone after some high-end audio for their new-gen console.



(opens in new tab) Sennheiser GSP 670 | £260 £189 at Amazon

Save £71 - A premium headset that offers that exquisite Sennheiser audio quality for its lowest ever price? Yup, that's a deal. It works brilliantly with PS5, PS4, and PC and has an impeccable design and build quality to boot.



